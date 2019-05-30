TV plans will ruin soccer - Khoza

Premier Soccer League chairperson Irvin Khoza has warned that if the league was prevented from selling its broadcast rights on exclusive basis, it would run into poverty.

Khoza, flanked by PSL executive committee member Kaizer Motaung and their legal representative Advocate Schalk Burger SC, was addressing a hearing seeking change into how sporting broadcast rights are awarded.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has tasked a committee with amending sport broadcast regulation.

The committee is holding hearings in Centurion, Pretoria, for oral presentations from interested parties to the draft sports broadcasting services amendment regulations of 2018, which seek to allow free-to-air broadcasters access to full, live coverage of national sporting events, including PSL matches.

The draft regulations also seek to prevent the acquiring of exclusive broadcast rights by pay TV company MultiChoice. They seek to ensure that high-interest sporting events such as the Olympics, PSL and cup matches, Afcon and the World Cups for cricket, rugby and soccer, were accessible to the majority of South African citizens.