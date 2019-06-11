Kaizer Chiefs announce Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole as their first big signing

Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United.

Chiefs showed their intentions for next season when they announced the signing of the in-demand 25-year-old striker who is regarded as one of the hottest properties on the continent.

Chiefs manager Bobby Motaung landed in Ndola‚ Zambia‚ earlier on Tuesday and then later in the day Kambole’s capture as a marquee signing was formally confirmed.