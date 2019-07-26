Fortune Makaringe up for midfield battle

"I knew I was going to be up against the best footballers in this country, so this is a challenge for me to come and learn from them, to become one of the best. To be the best, you need to play alongside the best.

"I believe that Fortune is coming with fortunes," the animated Makaringe quipped.

Having been included in the provisional Bafana Bafana squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Makaringe ended up not making the final squad.

"It's normal for one to be disappointed; we all want to represent our country. I knew that I had played very well and sure I deserved to be in the team, but it was not about me.. .it was about the whole country.

"Whoever was chosen, I felt he really deserved to be there. I had to understand that not everyone was going to go with the team."

The lad from Vosloorus, on the East Rand, feels being at Pirates will enhance his chances of being a Bafana asset in future.

"If you're doing well at a club like Pirates, you definitely get a call-up, so definitely being here at Pirates will boost my opportunities to play for Bafana," he said.