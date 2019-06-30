Why Kaizer Chiefs can't hit the previous highs

Kaizer Chiefs players of yesterday have weighed into the debate regarding the club's recent fall from grace.

Chiefs, one of the oldest football clubs in the country, is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year. Kaizer Motaung founded the outfit with the late Ewert Nene in 1970.

Club legends charge that the recent decline in the club's fortunes, after not winning any major trophy in the past four seasons, was a result of the lack of hungry, top quality players.

Vusi Lamola

"Maria Maria", also popularly known as "Computer" for his quick thinking on the field of play, said in his view, the Chiefs technical team needed to do a thorough evaluation of the kind of players they have and those they want to sign up.

Lamola, a midfield legend, played for Amakhosi in the club's formative years, between 1971 and 1979. He is regarded as one of the best midfielders to grace South African football, amassing dozens of trophies as he donned the No 8 jersey.

"The root of the problem is Chiefs doesn't have quality but quantity. They're doing the right thing [signing players every season], but the wrong way [not top players]," said Lamola.

"Besides, there is also the issue of the executive, the leadership, those who make decisions. Remember in a war situation the battle is not won by soldiers but by generals.

"You have to strike a balance between the two, the quality of the players and the management thinking. What you see on the field of play is what is happening behind the scenes. The current players are ordinary. It takes an extraordinary player to play for Chiefs. Going forward the club must replace quantity with quality," Lamola added.

Robson Muchichwa