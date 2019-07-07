Kaizer Chiefs to axe Castro, Hadebe

Sunday World has learnt that Kaizer Chiefs will solve their foreign quota dilemma by giving Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe and Colombian striker Leonardo Castro the boot.

Following the recent arrival of two foreign strikers, Zambia's Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovi from Serbia, alongside Ghanaian-born midfielder James Kotei, Chiefs now have seven foreigners on their books.

Another new face at Chiefs is Kearyn Baccus, who joined from Australian club Melbourne City. Midfielder Baccus, 27, may be unknown in SA, having never plied his trade on home soil before, but he was born in Durban and relocated in 2008.

League rules state that each club is allowed a maximum of five foreigners. This means two of the non-South African players must leave the club before the start of the new season.

"It's Castro and Hadebe who are going to be sacrificed. Teenage has not reported back as he was at Afcon [with his national team Zimbabwe], but he's expected back at the village on Wednesday," said the source.

"You remember that it's him [Hadebe] who cost Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy; that penalty was conceded by him. That mistake put him in the bad books."