Black women's lived experiences portrayed through theatre

Young theatre maker and director Slindile Mthembu interrogates black women's struggles in her latest play Igama?

The play is currently on at Kopanong Arts Festival at the University of Pretoria. It is also set to open at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria as part of Vavasadi International Festival on August 3-4.

Igama? features Simtandile Sityebi, Nokuthula Mabuza, Sami Maseko, Sbonga Magubane and Ziyanda Mbodla.

The five women intersect their stories inside a boxed community and how they are seen through the eyes of their oppressor.

Mthembu, an actor and singer who is also a master's student in theatre at Wits University, tries to move theatre-goers away from the normal chronological way of telling a story by adding a bit of abstract. She says the idea for Igama? started when she began with her research paper which focuses on black women playwright's plays, and how they use a nonlinear narrative to reflect the black women's lived experience.

Igama? seeks to paint women's experiences in different worlds, whether it is a corporate, politics or in the community.