Mpho Makola scores a sumptuous free kick as five-star Orlando Pirates crush minnows Light Stars

Orlando Pirates' return to the Caf Champions League after a five-year absence was ultimately convincing enough as they clinically trounced of Light Stars FC of the Seychelles 5-1 at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mario Ravo had his team from the tiny Indian Ocean island nation in the lead in the first leg of the preliminary-round tie with a 17th-minute opening strike.

First-half replies from Thabo Qalinge in the 25th, Augustine Mulenga in the 38th, and Mpho Makola with a sumptuous free-kick in the 41st teed up what could have been a second-half goal-fest to the Soweto giants.

In the end two goals were added, though a resilient Stars made Bucs' home support wait for late, injury-time strikes by substitute Justin Shonga (93rd) and Linda Mntambo (95th) to see their team eventually run out comfortable winners.