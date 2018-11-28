Khama Billiat scores a hat-trick as Kaizer Chiefs thump Zimamoto

Khama Billiat scored a hat-trick as Kaizer Chiefs defeated Zanzibar amateurs Zimamoto 4-0 in their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.

Chiefs made heavy weather of the game in the first half especially as they led only 1-0 at the break against a hopelessly outgunned opponent, but their superior fitness and skill took its toll in the second period.

Kabelo Mahlasela also scored his first goal for Chiefs to add to the tally, while for Zimbabwean ace Billiat it was a first hat-trick since arriving in South Africa in 2010.

With the tie in the bag, Chiefs can afford to rest players for the second leg in Zanzibar on Tuesday as they now turn their attention to an equally crucial Absa Premiership league clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows at the weekend.