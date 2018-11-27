Cop 'kills' wife, her brother in a divorce case in court

After the shooting stopped and as pools of blood snaked across the scuffed courtroom floor, Sergeant Phumlani Chiliza was found on his back still clinging to his gun.

His wife lay face down between well-worn wooden benches, blood matted in her hair.

Her brother lay against the wall in the gallery, his legs tucked beneath his body and bright-red blood encircling the hole in his white shirt.

In what would be a failed effort to take his own life, the 36-year-old policeman then turned the gun on himself.

The first policeman who burst into the room from an adjacent court found Chiliza still holding his weapon after the final salvo to end his marriage.

The KwaMashu cop, now under police guard in a Durban hospital, is accused of gunning down his wife and her brother in the public gallery of the Durban regional court yesterday.

Impeccable police sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said magistrate Sitembiso Maphumulo, who was hearing the day's proceedings, had just left her seat and returned to her chambers when Chiliza produced his gun.

As the prosecutor and clerk took cover, Chiliza is alleged to have opened fire on his former wife and her brother.