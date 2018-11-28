Monaco move excites Foster

The possibility of being coached by legendary French striker Thierry Henry at Monaco excites Orlando Pirates' teenage striker Lyle Foster.

Foster, 18, will be joining French League 1 giants Monaco in January on a five-year deal. The move to Europe might give the Pirates youngster an opportunity to work with Henry as the former Arsenal ace currently manages the side.

"Anyone would be looking forward to work with him [Henry]. He was a top striker and now he's a top coach. I cannot wait to learn from him," said Foster on the sidelines of the Discovery Water Sisulu Soccer Challenge launch in Sandton yesterday.

"I am still an Orlando Pirates player. But it's God's will that I am going to Monaco. I just have to take it and follow it. It's good that SA players are moving to Europe at a younger age."

The Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge is an annual developmental tournament aimed at unearthing raw talent.