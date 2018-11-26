The love of the game knows no boundaries

At about 8.30pm on a cool Friday night, the first message on a WhatsApp group for soccer fans who were travelling from Pretoria to Durban to watch the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates popped up.

It noted that the bus had just arrived to pick up a group of 60 supporters in Soshanguve, Tshwane, for their 10-hour long journey to Durban, which R550 return.

That the bus was departing from Soshanguve was proof of the popularity of the Soweto Derby beyond geographical boundaries. This past weekend's game was no different despite the game being played away from its traditional venue, FNB Stadium.

More than 70% of the travelling fans in our bus were Kaizer Chiefs supporters who were convinced that their team would bring an end to a losing streak that had seen them come out second best in the two editions that had already been played this year. The scores for those games were 3-1 and 2-1 in favour of Orlando Pirates.

For Amakhosi fans, the change of venue augured well for their fortunes. After all, Durban has always been their happy hunting ground for the team's silverware.

I joined these enthusiastic fans on their journey just before midnight on Friday. As the bus pulled up, I stepped through the door to a warm welcome of song and dance.

The supporters sang full throttle, most of them in their team colours.

Only 15 of the supporters were Orlando Pirates fans.

This was a road trip everyone wanted to enjoy regardless of the result. The bus crisscrossed highways, racing over railway lines under Johannesburg's lit skyline. I met a 33-year-old Kaizer Chiefs fan, Donald "King Donny" Baloyi, famous for his makarapa hat with the inscribed words "King Donny GP" . "These are not the only club colours that I have. I have clothes that I have specially set aside for attending Chiefs games," he told me.

The road trip was under way, but not without a roll call to ensure everyone was present.

A whining sound signalled our arrival at the second stop in Montrose, nearly seven hours after departing.

King Donny stayed up throughout, singing with the others. They sang Thula mtwana wena ukhalelani as if to console each other on the journey. The group then asked the driver to play King Monada's hit song Malwedhe.