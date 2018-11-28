Chiefs ready to fight for CAF spot

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele admits the CAF Confederation Cup is not the easiest tournament to play in, but says the players are prepared to fight their way through to the group stages of the competition.

The Soweto giants kick off their journey in the cup when they battle Zanzibar's Zimamoto in a preliminary round of the event Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Chiefs were dumped out of the Telkom Knockout Cup by Orlando Pirates at the weekend and will be searching for redemption.

"Everybody in the camp is positive we are trying to forget about the match and move forward. We have another chapter to start which everyone is looking forward to. We want to do well in this competition. We want to go as far as we can."

"It's important also as Kaizer Chiefs (that) we do well in continental tournaments. We are looking forward to the game. We know that we are playing against a strong team.