TKO final fulfilment of a dream for Baroka boss

When Baroka owner Khurishi Mphahlele founded his club in 2007, he sacrificed a minibus from one of his businesses to transport his players around.

With his newly established club, the Limpopo businessman wanted to make a difference in the lives of aspirant footballers and to give his province something to be proud of.

Mphahlele feels a large part of his dream has now been accomplished after Baroka reached the Telkom Knockout final at the weekend.

"Football is something that is loved by our communities and is played by many kids in the township," Mphahlele told Sowetan.

"When I established this team I was trying to fight crime and poverty. If people have nothing to do and no work they will end up stealing from you. I thought let me keep these people busy."

It is no secret that it costs an arm and a leg to run a football club in the top flight. Many clubs are going through financial distress while others are effectively bankrupt.

The eccentric chairman did not want to disclose the millions he has ploughed into the club but would only state that it was substantial.