I had no knowledge of drug lab on farm - Mike Mangena

Mangena, through an affidavit read in court, said the plot on which the alleged drug- manufacturing plant was discovered belongs to him.

"The said plot is divided into two portions. The one portion I utilise to farm on. The other portion is leased out through my estate agency," he said.

"When I was confronted by the police in this matter I was informed by my staff at the estate agency that this portion is being leased to a person who goes by the name of Jury."

He said he has submitted the copy of the lease agreement which started in May 2016 and ended in May this year to the investigating officer. "On further inquiries I was informed that the same person (Jury) thereafter leased the property on a month-to-month basis.