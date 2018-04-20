Soccer

Andile Jali's Belgian contract terminated opening way for PSL return

By Marc Strydom - 20 April 2018 - 17:59
Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali.
Image: Gallo Images

Andile Jali’s contract with KV Oostende in Belgium has been officially terminated‚ opening the way for the Bafana Bafana midfielder to return to a South African club.

Jali‚ whose contract officially ended at the end of this season‚ and which he was not going to renew‚ has been ruled out of the remainder of the Jupiler Pro League season with a knee injury‚ so both parties agreed to bring to an end his contract.

The central midfielder‚ who played 125 games for Oostende after signing for them from Orlando Pirates in early 2014‚ has been linked to a return to the Buccaneers or joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

Oostende announced on their official website on Friday: “The contract between KVO and Andile Jali will be broken by mutual agreement. Jali leaves with immediate effect to his native South Africa.

“We thank Andile for his 4.5 years at KVO and we wish him every success in his native country!”

Speculation has been that Jali has already signed a pre-contract with a big Premier Soccer League club.

Tiso Blackstar reported in January that Jali was already in talks with Sundowns on putting pen to paper.

The midfielder denied he had signed any contract yet in radio interviews last month.

