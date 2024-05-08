Soccer

Rulani scoops Coach of the Month award

Chippa's Kwayiba named as Player of the Month

08 May 2024 - 12:10
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mothobi Mvala and Ronwen Williams lift Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena after the match.
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was named the Coach of the Month for April, while Chippa United Sinoxolo Kwayiba walked away with the Player of the Month. 

During April, Sundowns collected four wins and a draw in the tough schedule and collected points more than any other team. They beat Richards Bay, drawing 2-2 with Moroka Swallows before beating Sekhukhune United and TS Galaxy to continue their dominance.

"Mokwena received the most votes ahead of Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro, Steve Barker of Stellenbosch and Chippa United co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September from the panel of experts during the judging process."

Kwayiba, was impressive for Chilli Boys in April, scoring four goals in four matches against Cape Town Spurs, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and AmaZulu.

"Kwayiba emerged as the winner from a strong shortlist that included Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch and the Orlando Pirates duo Tshegofatso Mabasa and Patrick Maswanganyi," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Asekho Tiwani won the Goal of the Month for his strike in Sekhukhune's 1-0 win over Cape Town Spurs.

