Mamelodi Sundowns may have already wrapped up the DStv Premiership title with six games to spare, but they are not planning to slow down as they still have other ambitions.
One of them is to finish the season unbeaten, something which hasn't happened in SA professional football. Defender Zuku Mdunyelwa reiterated Downs' aim of achieving the 'Invincible' feat as they prepare to visit Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale tonight at 7.30pm.
The Brazilians won their seventh successive title when they beat Kaizer Chiefs last Thursday, and Mdunyelwa warned that the hunger is still the same going into their last matches.
"In preparations for the game against Arrows, it has been good and it has been going accordingly. The mood is very high because of the win we had in the previous weekend [against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup]," Mdunyelwa told Sundowns media department.
" It's not that we won the cup match, we also want to keep our streak without losing a league game this season.
"I think since we are unbeaten, every team that is coming up against us will want to beat us. But we are not focusing on that or any other team. We are focused on what we can do, especially things that we can control."
With Arrows also trying to finish inside the top eight, the former Chippa United star is anticipating a tough encounter.
"Arrows are usually a team that is in the top eight. Coming into this match, since they are outside, they will attack and they will fight with everything they have because they want to get back there [top eight]," he said.
"So, it is not a team that we should undermine or think it will be an easy game. We still have to go there, fight and earn our rights."
In the reverse fixture in Pretoria, Sundowns won 4-0 and will be looking for a double to continue their dominance. Arrows will also come into this game on the back of a 3-0 thumping from Stellenbosch in their last league match.
Downs now chase 'Invincible' feat
Mdunyelwa reckons it’s possible to go all season without league defeat
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
