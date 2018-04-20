Chiefs latest club to feel wrath of the PSL for unruly fans

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined a steep R250 000, of which R200 000 has been suspended, for the acts of unruliness by their supporters at FNB Stadium after a 3-0 defeat for Amakhosi against Chippa United two weeks ago.

They will pay R50 000. The remaining R200 000 has been suspended provided the club is not found guilty of a similar offence for 24 months, a PSL statement said yesterday.

Chiefs supporters threw missiles at players leaving the field and uprooted and threw around temporary security fencing after the game.

The statement read: "The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has handed down its sanctions against Kaizer Chiefs FC on charges of spectator misbehaviour resulting from the club's failure to provide adequate security.

"Last night the club was found guilty of misconduct in failing to provide adequate security at the game.

"The Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs with a fine of R250 000, of which R200 000 was suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of a similar offence during that period."

The ruling comes days after the PSL ordered Orlando Pirates to play one match behind closed doors following their fans' role in crowd trouble in their match against Mamelodi Sundowns 14 months ago.

Pirates will face Bidvest Wits behind closed doors on Wednesday.