Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Cavin Johnson didn't really welcome the point they bagged against TS Galaxy at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday, suggesting they deserved maximum points in what he dubbed a "beautiful game".
The game ended 2-all. Taking his tally to four in the DStv Premiership this term, Ranga Chivaviro scored a brace for Chiefs, while Siphiwe Mahlangu also managed two goals for Galaxy. Chiefs played the entire second stanza with 10 men after centre-back Edmilson Dove received his second yellow card on the stroke of halftime.
Referee Cedric Muvhali first cautioned Dove for a hand ball inside the box, awarding Galaxy a penalty in the process. Mahlangu tucked that spot-kick away in the 32nd minute.
The Chiefs centre-back, who'd just returned from suspension, would receive his marching orders for a second bookable offense, a studs up challenge on Kamogelo Sebelebele in the 45th minute. Dove was suspended in the previous game, a 5-1 thumping by champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium last Thursday.
"What a game of football! A really good game of football... I thought we deserved more out of it because of the effort but we've to give our players a lot of credit for the performance coming from last week [where they were demolished 5-1 by the Brazilians]. We had more opportunities to win the game than to draw the game today,'' Johnson said.
As much as Johnson wasn't that appreciative, the point boosts Chiefs' chances of maintaining their slot in the top eight until the end of the campaign. Chiefs' focus has since shifted to AmaZulu, facing them at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
Johnson rues Chiefs' missed chances against Galaxy
Rockets held Amakhosi to 2-2 draw
Image: Lefty Shivambu
