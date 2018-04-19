The bitter war of words between the South African Football Association (Safa) and Andile “Ace” Ncobo has escalated after the organisation’s chief executive Dennis Mumble labelled the former Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager and Fifa referee a ‘clown’.

Ncobo accused Safa officials of running the organisation illegally at a media briefing held at FNB Stadium this week and among the many accusations he made he alleged that;

1) Safa does not have an auditor

2) Safa is struggling to keep current sponsors

3) Safa is trying to legalise the violations of the electoral codes and this may lead to a ban by Fifa

Asked to respond to these allegations‚ Mumble laughed off Ncobo’s claims and fired his own salvo back at the former PSL general manager.

“Why are you guys giving this guy so much airtime?" Mumble asked.

"He is a clown and cannot be taken seriously.

"He has made countless allegations against Safa over the past few months but he is yet to prove anything.”

Ncobo‚ who is adamant that incumbent Danny Jordaan will not stand for the Safa presidency‚ said the organisation is in breach of the companies act.

Ncobo further said he and his group have written to the Minister of Sport and Recreation asking for a forensic investigation into the financial affairs of Safa.

“As we sit here‚ we have an association that is in breach of the companies act because no registered entity is supposed to spend a single day without an auditing firm‚" he said.

"KPMG terminated its contract with Safa‚ the Legacy Trust and the Development Agency on the 3rd of March.

"Those entities are operating illegally and nobody talks about it.

“We have written to the Minister of Sport to request that there must be a forensic investigation into financial affairs of Safa.

"We have also written to Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza who was appointed by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants to investigate the conduct of KPMG."

Ncobo‚ who revealed that they will be hosting a National Football Conference in Johannesburg on May 12‚ added that Safa is struggling to keep and attract sponsors like the PSL and they risk incurring wrath of Fifa if they continue to fiddle with the electoral codes.

“The electoral code that Safa is using is a standard code that is used by about 211 members of Fifa and their decision to try and legalise the violations will put us on a collision course with Fifa and we could be suspended from international football.

“If you look at the value of sponsorships that Safa is attracting and you compare that with a number and value of sponsors that the PSL is attracting‚ is a skewed arrangement.

"You have the PSL who averages about 1200 participants against an organisation that has over 3 million participants and yet Safa struggles to reach even 10% of the sponsorship value of their special member.

"Currently Safa is not able to give any return of investment to sponsors and there is something wrong with that picture.”

Ncobo said they will be attending the Safa general assembly on April 28 and they will argue against the adoption of the amendments of electoral codes.

They will also table a motion that all decisions be taken via secret ballot because some members fear intimidation.