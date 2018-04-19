Kaizer Chiefs have been fined a steep R250 000‚ of which R200 000 has been suspended‚ for the acts of unruliness by their supporters at FNB Stadium after a 3-0 defeat for Amakhosi against Chippa United.

Chiefs supporters threw missiles at players leaving the field‚ and uprooted and threw around temporary security fencing after their side’s heavy defeat at FNB two Saturdays ago (April 7).

Amakhosi will pay R50,000.

The remaining R200,000 has been suspended‚ provided the club are not found guilty of a similar offence‚ for 24 months‚ a PSL statement said on Thursday.

The statement read: “The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has handed down its sanctions against Kaizer Chiefs FC on charges of spectator misbehaviour resulting from the club’s failure to provide adequate security.

“This is after Kaizer Chiefs FC’s supporters threw objects onto the pitch after their Absa Premiership fixture against Chippa United on 07 April 2018 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

“Last night [Wednesday]‚ the Club was found guilty of misconduct in failing to provide adequate security at the game.

“The Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs with a fine of R250 000.00 of which R200 000.00 was suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of a similar offence during that period.”