Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs slapped with steep R250,000 fine after crowd mayhem

By Marc Strydom - 19 April 2018 - 16:10
Angry Chiefs fans throwing objects to Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs and players leaving the field during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 07 April 2018.
Angry Chiefs fans throwing objects to Steve Komphela, coach of Kaizer Chiefs and players leaving the field during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 07 April 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined a steep R250 000‚ of which R200 000 has been suspended‚ for the acts of unruliness by their supporters at FNB Stadium after a 3-0 defeat for Amakhosi against Chippa United.

Chiefs supporters threw missiles at players leaving the field‚ and uprooted and threw around temporary security fencing after their side’s heavy defeat at FNB two Saturdays ago (April 7).

Amakhosi will pay R50,000.

The remaining R200,000 has been suspended‚ provided the club are not found guilty of a similar offence‚ for 24 months‚ a PSL statement said on Thursday.

The statement read: “The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee has handed down its sanctions against Kaizer Chiefs FC on charges of spectator misbehaviour resulting from the club’s failure to provide adequate security.

“This is after Kaizer Chiefs FC’s supporters threw objects onto the pitch after their Absa Premiership fixture against Chippa United on 07 April 2018 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

“Last night [Wednesday]‚ the Club was found guilty of misconduct in failing to provide adequate security at the game.

“The Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Kaizer Chiefs with a fine of R250 000.00 of which R200 000.00 was suspended for 24 months on condition they are not found guilty of a similar offence during that period.”

READ MORE:

Ncobo labelled a 'clown' as his bitter war of words with Safa intensifies

The bitter war of words between the South African Football Association (Safa) and Andile “Ace” Ncobo has escalated after the organisation’s chief ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Cape Town City's shirt sponsorship wrangle with PSL to resume next week

The arbitration at the South African Football Association (Safa) by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) against Cape Town City for signing a sponsorship ...
Sport
2 days ago

Youngsters must control their nerves against Chiefs‚ says Stars captain Masehe

Free State Stars' senior players need to manage the nerves of the team's youngsters in Saturday's Nedbank Cup semifinal against Kaizer Chiefs at ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why Wits coach Hunt sounds like a man who cannot wait for the PSL season to end

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is starting to sound like a man who cannot wait to see the back of the current premiership season.
Sport
2 days ago

Kenyan giants Gor Mahia's shambolic build-up to Caf game against SuperSport

Gor Mahia’s trip to South Africa to face SuperSport United in their African Confederation Cup second round fixture on Wednesday has been thrown into ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X