Ramovic banks on good record at Chiefs

TS Galaxy coach Sea Ramovic is convinced that collecting at least six points from their five remaining fixtures will suffice to cement their berth in the top-eight as struggling Kaizer Chiefs loom large for them.
Galaxy and Chiefs clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm). Chiefs head into this match heavily bruised after they were humiliated 5-1 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their backyard, FNB Stadium, last Thursday.
It was the first time Amakhosi conceded five goals in a competitive fixture in the PSL era as the win bagged Sundowns their seventh successive league title.
Conversely, Galaxy have somehow regressed in recent games, after a blistering form in the first round of the season. The Rockets have two wins in their last five league fixtures with two defeats and a draw.
Ramovic has since set his sights on accumulating at least six points from a possible 15 before the season ends, believing that'd be enough for them to remain in the top-eight.
"We are number five now on the log and we have five more finals [referring to their remaining games] in front of us. I think we need at least six points to reach our goal of being in the top-eight by the end of the season...hopefully we will manage,'' Ramovic said.
"We have to be at our best in each and every remaining game. Now every point counts...we are taking anything that we can get. We know it won't be easy because we have a lot of fantastic clubs in this league and fantastic coaches but we will work very hard for it."
Galaxy will also be relying on their decent head-to-head against Amakhosi, having lost just once to them with three wins and five draws from the nine games they've played across all competitions.
Chiefs will welcome back one of their trusted centre-backs in Edmilson Dove, who missed the match against Sundowns through suspension, while his usual central defensive partner Given Msimango will not be available after his costly red card against the Brazilians.
Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who started his first game since September last year against Sundowns, is odds-on to keep his berth and partner with the returning Edmilson.
