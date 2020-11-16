Matchmaker likens title defence to chess match
Will Prince ascend throne or Tiger continue reign of terror?
The fight fraternity in Gauteng must brace itself for an artistic boxing bout between talented boxers Xolani “Tiger” Mcotheli and Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo, says Abbey Mnisi.
Mnisi matched Mcotheli and Dlomo, whose fight will headline the TK Promotions tournament on December 12. Mcotheli will be making the third defence of the SA junior-welterweight belt he won in 2017...
