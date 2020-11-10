Muller, Phuzi exchange verbal barbs

A war of words has already erupted between Akani Phuzi and Johnny “The Hurricane” Muller, setting a perfect tone to what could be the bloodiest local boxing match ever when up-and-coming prospect nicknamed “Prime” puts his WBA Pan African cruiserweight belt on line against Muller on December 19.

Veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman will stage the fight at Emperors Palace where Muller handed Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena his only loss in 2014. Lerena was undefeated after 11 fights and expectations were that the left handed then prospect would brush Muller aside and march towards winning a world title.

But Muller refused to be a stepping stone and instead the tough-as-nails former SA and WBC International Silver light heavyweight champion derailed Lerena, who had to take a step back and meet Muller in their rematch fight.

Muller is on a comeback trail after a year break from the sport which saw him fight against some big names in the business that included former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk – the Ukrainian – who stopped Muller in round three in 2015.