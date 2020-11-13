Boxers must learn to draw spectators

Fight publicists and boxers of this era are failing to market boxing matches. Fighters must begin to sell fights now. Boxing is a business and no promoter who is trying to make money from a show is going to have a fighter in his show if that fighter is not a ticket seller.

That applies from the provincial small-hall show right up to the biggest shows in the country. Fighters – with the assistance of publicists – must learn to make themselves marketable to the top promoters.

Getting a quote these days is like trying to remove a tooth. They do not seem to understand that boxing is more about hype.

Boxing here misses the likes of Terry "Mr Ballyhoo" Pettifer, Bongani "Cyclone” Mwelase and Boitshepo "Gangster" Mandawe.

Pettifer was a publicist par-excellence. A former boxing matcher who later worked for Golden Gloves of Rodney Berman. There was never a dull moment when Berman was about to stage a tournament. Pettifer, who could sell ice to an eskimo, was good at marketing boxing matches.

"This guy packs the meanest jab and a ramrod right hand, and don't be surprised when he floors Anton Nel for the vacant SA heavyweight title," he said in reference to unskilled Sam Ubokane, who suffered a crushing third-round knockout in their fight.