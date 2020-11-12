Unlicensed boxers could be in trouble with BSA

Boxers seem unwilling to play ball with Boxing SA regarding the renewal of licences and their behaviour could impact negatively on their future, especially during this period where tournaments are coming thick and fast.

Promoters are having a difficult time trying to organise tournaments but their passion for the sport has made them determined to overcome any obstacle, and that includes by staging tournaments in empty halls. Most of them don’t even have the opportunity to make money through broadcast rights.

In July, boxers made a heartfelt plea to the authorities – government in particular – to allow them to resume fighting, even if it meant behind closed doors. Many of them had not fought and earned money since President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented the lockdown in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

But the same boxers are not licensed with BSA. The regulatory body recently released a list of its approved licensees but what is interesting is that boxers whose names are mentioned in the upcoming tournaments in Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Eastern Cape next month are not on that list of boxers with valid licences.