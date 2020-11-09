Boxing

Former champ sets out a string of problems he says the incoming board must tackle

Ndou calls for new BSA board to get busy

09 November 2020 - 10:30

The incoming seven-member board of Boxing SA which is expected to be announced later this month will need to hit the ground running. That's because three years at the helm sounds like a long time, yet it is a short period to deal decisively and efficiently with matters that affect the sport.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa should by now have already shared his thoughts with the nation regarding possible names to the new board...

