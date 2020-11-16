Bizana crowned Motsepe league champs

Newly promoted GladAfrica Championship teams Bizana Pondo Chiefs and Pretoria Callies say they are not coming to the bigger league to make up the numbers.

ABC Motsepe League champions Bizana and runners-up Callies want to stick to their tried and tested players in the second division.

The two teams replace relegated Mbombela United and Royal Eagles. Bizana will kick off their debut season against the University of Pretoria on December 5 and Callies will face off with Free State Stars a day later in their first game.

Bizana defeated Callies 5-4 on penalties to win the ABC Motsepe League title after their cup final match ended in a draw after 90 minutes in Vaal at the weekend. Bizana, from the Eastern Cape, got R1m with second-placed Callies, from Gauteng, getting R500,000.

Bizana came to a standstill yesterday as the champions paraded their trophy. Likewise, Pretoria townships were captivated by the return of the legendary club Callies to the pro ranks after many years. The streets of Atteridgeville and nearby Lotus Gardens were a hive of activity as players and management travelling in an open air bus celebrated their promotion with the locals.

Bizana coach and former Santos goalkeeper Tshepo Motsoeneng said the achievement had not sunk in yet. “It has not sunk in yet. Bizana is at a standstill, and it is time to party and celebrate this historic achievement. I did not think that the playoffs would take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic. This promotion still feels like a dream,” said Motsoeneng.