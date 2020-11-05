These are fights SA can only dream about

Hey, we can dream, right?

Often boxing fans wish for certain match-ups to happen but these in many instances do not materialise. The wishes do not only pertain to high-profile fights or the biggest names because at times those fights are nothing more than highly publicised mismatches.

Dream fights are evenly matched between the game's best and are most intriguing inside the ring. Here are some of those fights I'd pay to see happening before the end of this year, fully knowing that most of them are pipe dreams as the business side of boxing would bog them down quickly.

- A shoot-out between left-handers Zolani Tete and Gideon Buthelezi

Tete has not fought since losing his WBO title to John Riel Casimero in December. That was Tete’s second stoppage in four losses against 28 wins. Buthelezi boasts five defences of the IBO belt he won on a lopsided points margins against Tete’s brother Makazole in 2015. Buthelezi has five defeats in 27 fights.

CHANCES OF THE FIGHT HAPPENING: The logistics are not complicated. Tete is promoted by Englishman Frank Warren and chances of an international fights right now are zero due to Covid-19 restrictions. Buthelezi is promoted by Ayanda Matiti. A deal can be struck.

- Tian Fick and Joshua Pretorius for the vacant SA heavyweight title

Fick is rated No 1 while Pretorius is second in the rankings. Boxing is better served when action is mostly in the bigger weight classes and this match-up will reassure the country of who to back between these two fighters whose careers did not really take off.

CHANCES OF THE FIGHT HAPPENING: Good. Both boxers do not have a promoter. A purse bid will determine the promoter.

- Nkululeko Mhlongo v Ayanda Mthembu

Mhlongo is the SA middleweight champion while Mthembu is a warrior who showed his capabilities against then SA welterweight holder Sean Ness in 2016. You'd expect a tense yet tight match with subtle momentum swings round by round.

CHANCES OF FIGHT HAPPENING: Strong. Promoter Lebo Mahoko, who promotes Mhlongo, can strike a deal with Mthembu, who does not have a promoter.

- SA welterweight fight between Mziwoxolo Ndwayan and Onke Duku

Ndwayana is fight starved while Duku has gradually fought his way into contention for a title fight.

CHANCES OF THE FIGHT HAPPENING: Actually pretty good. Boxing SA must call for a purse bid.

SA junior-welterweight championship between Xolani Mcotheli and Prince Dlomo

Two talented boxers who will dish out an impressive fight.

CHANCES OF THE FIGHT HAPPENING: Good. Another purse bid because neither boxer has a promoter.

But hey, keep on dreaming, right?