BSA lambasted for owing champions belts

While Boxing SA has issued a statement assuring licensees that it is undertaking an exercise to establish the number of South African championship belts owed to former and current national champions, the regulatory body came under fire from retired former IBF junior-welterweight and IBO welterweight champion Lovemore “Black Panther” Ndou for owing champions their belts.

Ndou, who has raised his hand to assist in getting local boxing out of the quagmire, said the issue of SA boxing champions having to defend their belts five times to eventually claim ownership of the SA Championship belt is ridiculous. Female titlists are required to defend three times before they own the belt.

The requirement worked magic for male champions in the 1980s because each of the 17 weight divisions had more than enough contenders for the national belt. That has changed over the years with the sport gradually losing its appeal to the younger generation who would rather join cage fighting than be boxers because of professionalism, recognition, appreciation and financial remuneration.

There are weight classes in SA such as the light-heavyweight division where there is a champion (Nickolas Radley) and one contender (Luvuyo Sizani). Clearly, Radley will never get to own the belt because he will not be able to defend it five times. It is even worse with female champions such as Julie “Queen” Tshabalala, who last defended her welterweight title in 2014. There is no-one to defend against.