Boxing

Stunning KO in round five against Ndongeni puts Dlomo in line for SA title

Dlomo gets offer to face Mcotheli

09 November 2020 - 09:03

Sibusiso "Prince” Dlomo has signed a contract to face reigning South African junior welterweight boxing champion Xolani "Tiger” Mcotheli, trainer Charity Mukondeleli has confirmed.

The former pro remains a boxing toast after guiding Dlomo to a  sensational fifth round knockout of favoured  Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni in the main bout of TLB Promotion’s bill at Klipspruit Sport Centre, Pimville, in Soweto last month. ..

