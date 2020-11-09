Stunning KO in round five against Ndongeni puts Dlomo in line for SA title

Dlomo gets offer to face Mcotheli

Sibusiso "Prince” Dlomo has signed a contract to face reigning South African junior welterweight boxing champion Xolani "Tiger” Mcotheli, trainer Charity Mukondeleli has confirmed.



The former pro remains a boxing toast after guiding Dlomo to a sensational fifth round knockout of favoured Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni in the main bout of TLB Promotion’s bill at Klipspruit Sport Centre, Pimville, in Soweto last month. ..