Nokwanda breaks barriers as she stages Mthalane fight

Nokwanda Mbatha will go down in the history books of African boxing as a pioneer among female professional boxing promoters.

The greenhorn from Esikhawini in KwaZulu-Natal, with two tournaments under her name, will become the first female promoter on the continent to stage a legitimate world boxing title on December 20.

Mbatha, who trades under the banner on Tono Boxing Promotion, said her historical world championship fight between IBF flyweight champion Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane and Jayson “Smasher” Mama from the Philippines will take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Mbatha is stepping into the super league of heavyweight female promoters – the likes of American Kathy Duva, the CEO of Main Events.

Mthalane, who will put his belt on the line for the fourth time, remains the African boxer currently to hold an IBF belt. He won it in 2018 and the champion, who is trained in Johannesburg by Colin Nathan and Vusi Mtolo, went on to defend the belt three times in Macao and Japan.