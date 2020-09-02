Former multiple boxing champ Liebenberg to hang up his gloves
Emerging star boxer Rowan “Braveheart” Campbell will rue agreeing and signing to face rugged Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg in what could turn out to be a bloodbath The two boxers, together with their trainers, have been at it for quite some time now regarding this match-up.
This has turned this bout into something very personal between trainers Peter Smith and Colin Nathan who are responsible for the careers of these two fighters. The shootout will be staged at Emperors Palace by veteran promoter Rodney Berman, who still has the penchant for super bouts...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.