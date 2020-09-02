Former multiple boxing champ Liebenberg to hang up his gloves

Emerging star boxer Rowan “Braveheart” Campbell will rue agreeing and signing to face rugged Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg in what could turn out to be a bloodbath The two boxers, together with their trainers, have been at it for quite some time now regarding this match-up.



This has turned this bout into something very personal between trainers Peter Smith and Colin Nathan who are responsible for the careers of these two fighters. The shootout will be staged at Emperors Palace by veteran promoter Rodney Berman, who still has the penchant for super bouts...