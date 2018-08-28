Battle of the lefties boxing's hot ticket

Golden Gloves' box-and-dine tournament at Emperors Palace on Saturday evening featuring two African Boxing Union (ABU) title fights, is sold out, promoter Rodney Berman has confirmed.

That is purely because of the interest generated by the main bout, the eagerly awaited battle of the left-handers between Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu and Thomas "Tommy Gun" Oosthuizen for the vacant cruiserweight title.

Mchunu is the reigning king in the division while Oosthuizen will make his debut in the cruiserweight class.

Fans want to see if Oosthuizen - who spent few months behind bars after being arrested for drug possession - has dealt with his demons and is still the force that won the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super-middleweight and light-heavyweight belts.

Said Berman: "That's right. Emperors Palace will be choc-a-block on Saturday with every ticket sold out.

"The interest in the Tommy Oosthuizen-Thabiso Mchunu fight has outstripped every other local fight this year, giving credence to the match being made in the first place."

Another tantalising match-up is that for the super-middleweight belt between former friends Ryno "The Lion" Liebenberg and Alfonso "Terror" Tissen.

They have promised to beat each other badly.

Liebenberg, the war horse, has made it clear that defeat will mean the end of his career.

Tissen is a newcomer who is not scared to mix it.

Former SA and IBO featherweight champion Lusanda Komanisi will make his debut in the lightweight class against Michael Mokoena over 10 rounds.

Keaton Gomes and Cowan Ray will also be in action in separate non-title fights.