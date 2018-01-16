Liebenberg roaring for a knockout

Undaunted rugged former SA light heavyweight champion Ryno "The Lion" Liebenberg says there is one thing in his mind going into his IBF Inter-Continental super middleweight championship fight in Germany - kill or be killed.

The 34-year-old boxer champion from Krugersdorp will confront Vincent Feingenbutz at Ludwigsburg Arena on February 17.

"There is an old but relevant saying that once beaten, twice shy. I beat Erik Skoglund for the vacant IBO light heavyweight title in Germany in 2016 but I lost that fight on points," said Liebenberg.

"That nasty decision taught me that when you challenge a champion in his backyard, knock him out so that there are no arguments in deciding the winner.

"I am actually training for a knockout against Vincent. Either I knock him out or he knocks me out. I am not going to fool myself and go full 12 rounds hoping to win on points because that will not happen.

"My preparations are going well although I have had a challenge in getting fit sparring partners because most of the guys have not started training."

Liebenberg said he had seen some footage of Feingenbutz. the 22-year-old knockout artist of 24 wins.

"He's got a tremendous right hand like the hammer but I don't care."

Liebenberg last fought in October when he outpointed Congolese Patrick Mukala over 10 rounds, his first fight in the super middleweight class.

Trainer Colin Nathan said they had already started formulating a fight plan. "We are fighting a very strong guy who likes coming forward. This is a very good opportunity for us."