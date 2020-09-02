Abuse of widows fits into society's anti-women mentality

This past Sunday the family and friends of the late Lebogang Khitsane, a well-known businessman, gathered at his memorial service to bid him farewell. In a video that has gone viral, his sister took to the stage and publicly condemned his grieving widow, who she accused of infidelity.



Labelled Rakgadi, which is a Sotho word for paternal aunt, Khitsane's sister claimed in full view of the media that her brother had died a broken man because his wife had brought a man into her matrimonial home. For many on social media, this was something to joke about. But it is not a laughing matter – it is a deeply problematic issue that begs for engagement...