Abuse of widows fits into society's anti-women mentality
This past Sunday the family and friends of the late Lebogang Khitsane, a well-known businessman, gathered at his memorial service to bid him farewell. In a video that has gone viral, his sister took to the stage and publicly condemned his grieving widow, who she accused of infidelity.
Labelled Rakgadi, which is a Sotho word for paternal aunt, Khitsane's sister claimed in full view of the media that her brother had died a broken man because his wife had brought a man into her matrimonial home. For many on social media, this was something to joke about. But it is not a laughing matter – it is a deeply problematic issue that begs for engagement...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.