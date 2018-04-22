Dream fights of boxing's best

Hey, we can dream, right?

Often boxing fans wish for certain match-ups to happen but these in many instances do not materialise.

The wishes do not only pertain to high-profile fights or the biggest names because at times those fights, like the Francois "White Buffalo" Botha vs Flo "The Demolition Man" Simba back in 2011, are nothing more than highly publicised mismatches.

Dream fights are evenly matched between the game's best and are most intriguing inside the ring. Here are some of those fights I'd pay to see happening before the end of this year, fully knowing that most of them are pipe dreams as the business side of boxing would bog them down quickly.

- A rematch between Ilunga "Junior" Makabu and Thabiso "The Rock" Mchunu. Makabu floored Mchunu in the 11th round of their intriguing WBC cruiserweight elimination bout in Durban in May 2015.

Makabu then lost to Tony Bellew via a third-round knockout for the WBC title in Liverpool in May 2016.

CHANCES OF THE FIGHT HAPPENING: The logistics are much less complicated.

Mchunu is promoted by Rodney Berman, who worked with Makabu until their relationship ended in 2015.

A deal can be struck.

- Xolisani "Nomeva" Ndongeni vs Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen. They are former world champions and can fill any venue, give fans real value for their money, become BSA's fight for the year and bring back memories of the energy-sapping SA and WBC International welterweight bout between Lucky Lewele and Bongani Mwelase in 2007.

CHANCES OF THE FIGHT HAPPENING: Galore. Both boxers do not have promoters.

-Johnny "Hurricane" Muller vs Ryno "Lion" Liebenberg.

Boxing is better served when action is mostly in the bigger weight classes and this match-up will reassure the country of who to back between these two fighters whose careers did not really take off.

You can expect a tense yet tight match with subtle momentum swings round by round.