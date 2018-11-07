Nathan on his mission for Fuzile and Konkco
Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan's string of successes puts the 40-year-old trainer in a pole position to defend his Boxing SA Trainer of the Year Award next year.
He won it in January. Nathan remains the only trainer in the country to produce a lineal champion, 68 years since Vic Toweel won the Ring Magazine belt in 1950.
Nathan's charge Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler won the colourful Ring Magazine belt after capturing the IBF and WBA Super junior flyweight titles in Japan in May.
That was also the first for a local trainer to guide a boxer to three titles simultaneously.
Budler's feat duly earned him a nomination for the SA Sports Star of the Year Award. The awards will take place in the Free State on Sunday.
Budler is contesting the award with ace athlete Caster Semenya and cricket fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
Nathan also produced an IBF flyweight champion in July when Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane captured that title after defeating America-based Pakistani Muhammad Waseem in Malaysia, while Ryno "The Lion" Liebenberg won the ABU super middleweight belt in September.
Arguably the best boxing trainer in SA in recent years, Nathan guided newcomer Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile to a fourth-round stoppage of vastly experienced former multiple world champion Malcolm Klassen last month.
Nathan is back in the gym with IBO mini flyweight holder Simphiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco, Budler, Mthalane and Fuzile.
Konkco will defend against Joey Canoy of the Philippines in East London on December 2, while Budler will put his WBA Super strap on line in Japan on December 31.
"I will know before the end of this week as to where will Mthalane defend his title," said Nathan, adding that Fuzile will be involved in a much bigger title than the one he holds (the IBF Continental Africa junior lightweight) on December 9.
The man who owns No Doubt Management said Konkco was now rated No 1 by the WBC and that was at a stage where he must fight credible opponents.
"But Budler's name will be curved in the history of SA boxing books forever for winning the Ring Magazine belt."