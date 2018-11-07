Nathan on his mission for Fuzile and Konkco

Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan's string of successes puts the 40-year-old trainer in a pole position to defend his Boxing SA Trainer of the Year Award next year.

He won it in January. Nathan remains the only trainer in the country to produce a lineal champion, 68 years since Vic Toweel won the Ring Magazine belt in 1950.

Nathan's charge Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler won the colourful Ring Magazine belt after capturing the IBF and WBA Super junior flyweight titles in Japan in May.

That was also the first for a local trainer to guide a boxer to three titles simultaneously.

Budler's feat duly earned him a nomination for the SA Sports Star of the Year Award. The awards will take place in the Free State on Sunday.

Budler is contesting the award with ace athlete Caster Semenya and cricket fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

Nathan also produced an IBF flyweight champion in July when Moruti "Baby Face" Mthalane captured that title after defeating America-based Pakistani Muhammad Waseem in Malaysia, while Ryno "The Lion" Liebenberg won the ABU super middleweight belt in September.