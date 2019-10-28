'We lost to a better fighter'

Trainer Colin Nathan has no qualms about the points loss by his charge Simphiwe "Chain Reaction" Konkco to reigning WBC straw weight king Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand on Friday.

That is purely because the champion, who fought at home, is the star who remains undefeated after 54 fights. He broke the record of Floyd Mayweather Junior, which is 50-0.

Wanheng completely outthought Konkco, the mandatory challenger, and even dropped him in the round seven - to amass a lop-sided points win. Scores in Thailand were 118-109; 117-110 and 116-111. The win was Menyathin's 12th defence of the WBC belt he won in 2014.

"No excuses; we lost to a better man," said Nathan, who flew out of Thailand immediately after the fight to Germany where his other charge, Ryno "Lion" Liebenberg, failed in his attempt to dethrone Nick Hannig as the WBC International light heavyweight champion on Saturday.