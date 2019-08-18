IBO title fight a cracking clash

Boxing is a complex sport with a simple premise - beat the other man up and either hit him more effectively to win on points or hit him so hard or so much that he can't continue to fight.

This is the simple premise.

Who is likely to do that between defending IBO Africa super-middleweight champion Rowan Campbell and challenger Patrick Mukala?

The two will collide at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, on Friday night.

Let us compare the two fighters.

Campbell is a boxer with average power and that is illustrated by the number of bouts he has won via short route - six in 10 wins.

His confidence has improved since going 12 rounds to win the SA title against equally competent foe Renson Hobyani last year.

Campbell's acid test was Alex Kabangu, the tough-as-teak Congolese who came in as a late replacement in February when the champion made his first defence.