Ryno hopes to win final fight in Germany

Ryno "Lion" Liebenberg approaches his grudge boxing match with WBC International light heavyweight champion Nick Hannig in Germany on Saturday as his last international bout.

"If I win, I will be left with two fights, one international and one local fight and then retire.

"But if I lose, I will have one fight here at home; probably against the winner between Rowan Campbell and Nickolas Radley and then quit," said the 35-year-old.

Liebenberg has won the SA super middleweight, IBO All Africa, International, Inter-Continental, WBC Silver and International light heavyweight belts.

He has 19 wins with six losses and a draw.

Hannig retained his belt via a majority draw with Liebenberg in their first fight in Germany on July 6.

"This is my fourth fight in Germany and I have lost controversially in all my three fights there. I hope I will get a win this time," said Liebenberg who flew out yesterday with trainer Gert Strydom.

Liebenberg said he was hoping for a knockout win to put matters beyond any doubt.

"Defeating these guys on points in their backyard is mission impossible.

"They know that they must just survive, then they are home and dry," said Liebenberg.

Meanwhile, trainer Colin Nathan is in Thailand where his charge Simphiwe Konkco hopes to produce an upset of the year by ending the five-year reign of WBC straw weight champion Wanheng Menayothin on Friday.