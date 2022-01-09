Pic of The Day

RECORDED | ANC 110th birthday celebrations

By TimesLIVE - 09 January 2022 - 08:55

The ANC is celebrated its 110th anniversary at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday at which the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa  delivered the January 8 statement.

The ANC was founded on January 8 1912 and for many years the occasion of this anniversary was marked with the release by the national executive committee of a major statement on the way forward for the forthcoming year.

The party said there would be strict adherence to Covid-19 safety regulations at the celebrations and attendance had been capped at 2,000 people.

Last year the January 8 celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19 and the 2021 anniversary rally was held virtually for the first time.

Sadam Masutha poses for a picture, 08 January 2022, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, where the ANC is celebrating their 110th birthday.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the ANC take their seats, 08 January 2022, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, where the ANC is celebrating their 110th birthday where the president is set to deliver the annual January 8 statement.
Image: Alaister Russell
The Domba traditional group prepares to perform at the ANC's110th birthday celebrations.
Image: Alaister Russell
Traditional dancers entertain the gathering crowd, 08 January 2022, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Image: Alaister Russell
ANC supporters look at memorabilia on sale before making their way in, 08 January 2022, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, where the political party celebrated their 110th birthday and delivered the annual January 8 statement.
Image: Alaister Russell
A choir performs at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, at the ANC 110th birthday celebrations.
Image: Alaister Russell
ANC National Chair Gwede Mantashe (left) arrives with National Treasurer Paul Mashatile at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, where the ANC is celebrating their 110th birthday, 08 January 2022.
Image: Alaister Russell
Deputy President David Mabuza greets National Treasurer Paul Mashatile, 08 January 2022, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, where the political party celebrated their 110th birthday and delivered the annual January 8 statement.
Image: Alaister Russell

