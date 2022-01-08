ANC 'not embarrassed' as lights fail during Ramaphosa's thank-you speech to business

This is just one of a few incidents that have seemingly embarrassed Ramaphosa, with others seen as security threats.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa had to be whisked away from the stage by state security minister Zizi Kodwa at an event organised by the Women's League where he was expected to deliver a speech.

Earlier on Friday scores of ANC Youth League members tried storming an event he was scheduled to address aimed commemorating the life of Peter Mokaba.

Mashatile flatly refused to draw links to the incidents that have happened around the president in the build up to the January 8 statement.

“There are not many issues, the electricity has tripped, why is the ANC leadership blamed for that? I don't understand. What must we do? We don't fix electricity, it's not the government because it's not load-shedding. Electricity has tripped in the venue now the leadership of the ANC must be embarrassed, for what?” he said.

Mashatile maintained that the power had seemingly tripped in what they call a glitch for now until, he said, they had an explanation.

“We think it was a technical glitch, all we know is that it was not load-shedding. It's a problem in the venue and not in the hotel as a whole but in this hall itself because when we went outside the lights were there so we do think it's a technical glitch but I'm sure management will check and explain to us but they have since fixed it,” Mashatile said.

He explained that the president and his deputy's security protocols do not allow them to be in a dark room so they had to be taken away quickly.

TimesLIVE