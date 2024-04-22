After she purred as the "Cheetah" in The Masked Singer SA, Khutso Theledi admits that her toughest challenge was trying to fool her Metro FM co-host Somizi Mhlongo into not guessing her identity.
In the end, Mhlongo, who contributes weekdays to the popular segment #AskAMan on Theledi's radio show The Bridge, guessed that she was the prolific figure behind the Cheetah.
“I knew it would be tough. I’d ask Somizi questions on how things were going shooting The Masked Singer and from there suss out whether he figured that it was me," she said.
“In my heart, I knew I got this. I wanted to see if Somizi was the phenomenal detective that he is to figure me out. It was such a hurdle to get over because he knew how my posture is when I’m standing and my gestures.
"It gave me such great joy to hear him say it was me behind the mask. It truly meant he knows me. My heart had the greatest smile for my efforts and seeing him nail it was impressive to me, even everyone on social media thinking I was Bontle Modiselle was quite fun.”
The 33-year-old at the weekend became the third contestant to be unmasked this season after Nthati Moshesh and Celeste Ntuli.
“I first had a conversation with God, asking him whether I was right for participating on the show. I then spoke to my mother about it and seeing that my husband and I enjoyed watching the previous season, I didn’t want to take away the joy or excitement from him of enjoying this season,” she said.
“I wanted to see the excitement on his face when he realised that it was me under the mask and I got that which makes me so proud because it was really hard hiding all of it from him."
But Theledi failed to fool her husband.
Khutso Theledi thrilled Somizi saw through her guise as Cheetah
Metro FM presenter speaks of joy of being on Masked Singer, Italian hubby
Image: Supplied.
“Funny enough he just knew it was me. But when I started singing, he was beaming with joy that it was me… his reaction was priceless for me and I’m glad that I kept it away from him so that he got to enjoy the reveal like everyone else,” she said.
Most of the clues on the show to help viewers guess her identity revolved around her husband, who is Italian.
“It’s important to share where I am in life. How things are at home and to show people that the person they hear on radio is loved and is giving love.
“We are best friends. This is someone I wake up to in the morning and go to bed with at night. He’s my biggest supporter."
Theledi is also gradually learning Italian.
“Going to Italy and experiencing the country and its heritage was quite amazing. My in-laws have also been instrumental in me learning the language which I’m grateful of.
“What many don’t know is that my husband is a cook. I’ve been so lucky to get a man who enjoys cooking. Food is his love language and I'm learning how to cook certain things from his culture.
“I get to also share the meals that I grew up on, and that way he also learns more about where I come from.”
