Cyril Ramaphosa to chart way forward for ANC

08 January 2022 - 11:23
The ANC will celebrate its birthday in Polokwane on Saturday.
Image: Phillip Nothnagel

It is all systems go for the ANC’s widely anticipated 110th birthday celebration to be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday.  

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fifth January 8 statement ahead of the party’s elective conference later this year.   

The number of attendees at the stadium has been capped at 2,000 due to Covid-19 regulations, with supporters encouraged to gather in various places and stream virtually.   

Last year, the annual celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic and the 2021 anniversary rally was, for the first time in a democratic SA held virtually.

The statement is expected to chart a way forward. It is through this that the ANC informs its members and deployees in government of the party’s programme for the next year. 

Among other issues, the statement is expected to touch on the seriousness of alleged attacks on key institutions of state, according to the party’s head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane.

Parliament, which houses the National Assembly, recently caught fire in what was initially suspected to be an act of arson, and days later the Constitutional Court was targeted by a man smashing its windows with a hammer. 

The first instalment of the state capture inquiry report and recommendations handed to Ramaphosa this week is also expected to form part of the address.   

ANC leaders have been in different parts of the province throughout the week rallying support ahead of the celebration.  At least two regions have started a succession debate after using the occasion to declare support for Ramaphosa to serve a second term as party leader.

Ramaphosa’s first term has been turbulent and characterised by‚ among other things‚ the Covid-19 pandemic‚ record unemployment‚ the July unrest‚ the burning of parliament and internal party squabbles. He presided over the ANC’s worst electoral performance since the end of apartheid‚ securing just 46% of the national vote in the 2021 local government elections.

The decline in support led to the loss of some of the country’s richest metropolitan municipalities.  Despite this, the Sekhukhune region believes Ramaphosa had done well to stabilise the seemingly disunited ANC and should be given an opportunity to continue with that objective. 

As at 6am, sweeping had commenced at the Old Peter Mokaba stadium. Intense security checks for personnel were expected with all vehicles in the vicinity expected to be searched on arrival.

Gates were opened at 8am for all accredited attendees, with a cultural programme expected to start at 9am and the official programme to be led by the party’s national chairperson Gwede Mantashe to commence at 11.30am.

