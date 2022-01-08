Cyril Ramaphosa to chart way forward for ANC

It is all systems go for the ANC’s widely anticipated 110th birthday celebration to be held at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his fifth January 8 statement ahead of the party’s elective conference later this year.

The number of attendees at the stadium has been capped at 2,000 due to Covid-19 regulations, with supporters encouraged to gather in various places and stream virtually.

Last year, the annual celebrations were cancelled due to the pandemic and the 2021 anniversary rally was, for the first time in a democratic SA held virtually.

The statement is expected to chart a way forward. It is through this that the ANC informs its members and deployees in government of the party’s programme for the next year.

Among other issues, the statement is expected to touch on the seriousness of alleged attacks on key institutions of state, according to the party’s head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane.