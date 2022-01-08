South Africa

LISTEN | Someone sabotaged Ramaphosa's gala address, says Cele

08 January 2022 - 11:27
Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the stage to deliver the keynote address at the Ranch Resort, near Polokwane, Limpopo, during the ANC gala dinner fundraiser on Friday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Police minister Bheki Cele told journalists that someone deliberately shut down the power at the ANC gala dinner on Friday while President Cyril Ramaphosa was thanking the business community for its financial support.

Here is what he had to say: 

Ramaphosa had just assured business leaders that economic recovery plans were afoot and that the ANC renewal project was not just a pipe dream when the lights went off.

The president had also admitted that the ANC NEC was concerned about security breaches that led to attacks on institutions such as parliament.

He was whisked out by his security detail and Deputy President David Mabuza and national chairperson Gwede Mantashe also left.

Electricity was restored 15 minutes later.

Ramaphosa earlier expressed his gratitude to those who had stood with the ANC.

“Apart from signifying your financial support by being here, this is proof that you still have trust in the ANC. We thank you for helping the ANC achieve sustainability and stability — for having the courage to come tonight to be associated with the ANC,” he said.



