ANC fundraising gala tickets sold out

Tickets for the ANC gala dinner have been sold out and these include the seats that sold for a whopping R1.2m to sit next to party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC will host the fundraising gala dinner at Protea Hotel Polokwane Ranch Resort in Limpopo on Friday ahead of the January 8 statement.

This is in an effort to secure funds for the broke governing party, which is celebrating its 110th anniversary.

Progressive Business Forum convener Sipho Mbele told Sowetan on Thursday they had surpassed their own expectations.

Mbele confirmed all tickets were sold.

“Yes, this includes the R1.2m tickets. We’re currently dealing with a situation where there is a lot of demand for the tickets but we must first deal with compliance because we are limited to a certain number of people.

“We’ve surpassed our own expectations and what this means is that business still wants to engage with leaders of the ANC.

“The dinner will not only be attracting business from leaders from Limpopo but outside the province as well. Some are flying in and others are driving from Gauteng,” Mbele said.

Aside from seats next to Ramaphosa, a seat next to party deputy president David Mabuza will cost R1m while sitting next to the party's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and treasurer-general Paul Mashatile will set you back R95,000.

The cheapest ticket is R5,000.