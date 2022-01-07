There's no cake for Ace: ANC distances itself from Magashule's Limpopo visit

The ANC in Limpopo has distanced itself from a planned visit by suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule to the province on Friday.

An ANC ward in Musina was to host Magashule in what appears to be an attempt by him to join the party's 110th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

In a letter the regional secretary, Rudzani Lubere, reminded Magashule that he is “not allowed to attend organisational activities or represent the ANC in any activities”.

Magashule was suspended after failing to step aside from the party as he is facing corruption charges.

The ANC is hosting different activities in the province for its anniversary celebrations, culminating in an address by party president Cyril Ramaphosa at 1pm on Saturday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

