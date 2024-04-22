Tadéus ecstatic to eventually score TV role

From playing make-believe with invisible cameras as a child to growing his footprint on social media through his hilarious skits, TikTok sensation Siboniso “Tadéus” Mbatha is thrilled to finally make his TV debut.
The social media content creator affectionately known as “Tadéus” will be acting alongside industry giants such as Sindi Dlathu, Dawn Thandeka King, Mduduzi Mabaso, Hamilton Dlamini, Linda Mtoba and singer Jabulani Hadebe, popularly known as Sjava, on BET’s much-anticipated drama series, Queendom.
It's set to premiere on Monday night.
He will be playing the funny yet supportive role of Nkosana who is BFF's with Ntandokayise [Linda Mtoba] who journeys back into time to claim her status as the royal water princess.
“Since 2019, I knew that if I were to create these videos and showcase my talent, I’d be able to use them [videos] as a stepping stone to the bigger picture which is securing a role on TV,” said the 23-year-old TikToker.
“Deep inside, I must admit, I knew I’d end up here… I had the belief that I would one day act with such big names. Remember, as a child I always thought there was a camera in front of me, so I’ve always been prepared for this moment.
“When you have a passion for something, somehow you know that it’s going to happen, no matter what!”
While he entrusts the talent he has despite having no acting training, Tadéus gushed out gratitude for the opportunity that will allow him to solidify his name in the television industry.
“I can’t believe it’s happening. If you think about it, how many people have had the chance to live out their dreams?! I had to act, edit and sustain an audience all these years, so to see this come to fruition has left me truly grateful.”
Tadéus from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, recalls being perplexed on his first day on set as his reality seemed quite surreal. “I remember saying to myself, ‘Haibo, I’m on set with Sindi and Linda… what?’, that’s when it all sunk in.”
As the heated debate around acting gigs being given to social media personalities with “no talent” continues, Tadéus shared his two cents urging society not to paint all content creators with the same brush.
“Some producer once told me: "not every influencer has talent but you will find those who are great performers despite their huge following,'” he said.
“She said to me that if she puts you on tape and gets what she’s looking for from you, it doesn’t matter who you are, she will work with you.”
The political science graduate and fashion enthusiast has been for the past six years working on his self-titled EP, which is an exploration of personal growth, love, anxiety and happiness; all encapsulated within a diverse range of musical influences.
He is also a singer and said his offering will take listeners on an emotive experience, where they get to explore themes of love, self-discovery and the pursuit of happiness.
“Singing is another passion of mine. I’ve always known that the stage is where I belong and I can’t wait to dominate that space as a musician.”
