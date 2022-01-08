South Africa

WATCH | Lights out for Cyril: Power cut as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech

08 January 2022 - 10:17
Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist

President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech to dignitaries and party investors was cut short by an unexpected power cut at an ANC gala dinner in Polokwane on Friday evening.

In his speech, Ramaphosa  thanked investors for their continued support and faith in the party. He also promised a renewed and revitalised ANC.

The dinner was the final event in Limpopo in the lead-up to the party's 110th celebration on Saturday.

