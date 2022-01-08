WATCH | Lights out for Cyril: Power cut as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech
President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech to dignitaries and party investors was cut short by an unexpected power cut at an ANC gala dinner in Polokwane on Friday evening.
In his speech, Ramaphosa thanked investors for their continued support and faith in the party. He also promised a renewed and revitalised ANC.
The dinner was the final event in Limpopo in the lead-up to the party's 110th celebration on Saturday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.